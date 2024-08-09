A-segment car sales in Malaysia – see how the Perodua Axia, Bezza and Proton Saga compare

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 9 2024 5:12 pm

In the local A-segment market, three models that stand out are the Perodua Axia and Bezza as well as the Proton Saga. Last month saw a close fight between them in the sales charts, with the Bezza notching up 7,980 registrations compared to the Saga with 7,838 units, while the Axia rounded off the podium with 7,675 units.

The registration figures you see here were extracted from a database that is publicly available from data.gov.my, which is linked to the road transport department (JPJ). This database was also used for our coverage of the mass-market B-segment and electric vehicle (EV) markets – check them out.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) numbers, the first seven months of this year saw 55,080 units of the Bezza sold, which is nearly 9% more than the Axia in second place with 50,597 units, while the Saga is currently third with 41,873 units.

The Bezza was Perodua’s best-selling model in 2023, and based on its sales performance so far, this feat looks set to be repeated this year as the sedan’s YTD total of 55,080 units is comfortably ahead of both the Axia and Myvi (41,466 units).

Of the three models mentioned, the Axia is the newest, as it was launched in February last year. Both the Bezza and Saga made their debuts in 2016, with the former receiving its facelift in 2020. It’s been mentioned last July that a next-generation Bezza will only debut in two to three years, which would make the current model at least ten years old by then.

As for the Saga, Proton’s most popular model got its facelift earlier in 2019 that saw a switch to a CVT gearbox, although this was later replaced with a four-speed automatic in June last year. The next Saga will reportedly be developed at Proton’s new R&D centre in Hangzhou, China that opened in April 2024,

