Perodua Ativa facelift rendered by Theophilus Chin

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / August 12 2024 11:50 am

Having been launched in 2021, the Perodua Ativa has been on sale for over three years now, which could make it ripe for a facelift, given that the related Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize twins were launched in 2019.

For comparison, the Myvi facelift arrived four years after the third-generation car made its debut, while the Bezza facelift came along three and a half years after the original. Here, visual rendition maestro Theophilus Chin has offered his take on a ‘deep facelift’ of the Malaysian carmaker’s compact SUV.

The visual rendition here borrows heavily from the Toyota Crown Sport, with changes to the Ativa applied to most of its bodywork save for its glasshouse, including the windscreen, windows and roof. Even the red-and-black colour scheme of the Crown Sport is borrowed here, too.

Much of the front fascia is taken from the Crown Sport and draped over the taller, narrower Ativa form, including its lower intake and foglamp housings. In place of the Crown Sport’s split level headlamp arrangement, the upper section of the front fascia has been ‘deleted’ and in its place, a more conventional grille and headlamp arrangement fills the gap.

Similarly at the rear, much is taken from the Crown Sport, from its tail lamp assemblies, rear quarter panel vents, rear bumper and license plate position. Viewed in profile, even the door panel sculpting, lower trim and wheel house cladding is carried over from the Crown Sport, albeit adapted for the Ativa’s proportions; the wheel design is carried over, too.

The most recent sighting of potential, upcoming changes to the Perodua Ativa was in August last year, when a Daihatsu Rocky with updated driver assistance equipment was sighted in Dengkil, Selangor. ADAS kit update aside, that example of the Rocky appears unchanged in appearance.

At present, the Perodua Ativa is priced from RM62,500 in X trim, ranging up to RM73,400 for the range-topping AV variant with the two-tone metallic paint scheme, according to the Perodua website.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.