2024 Toyota Crown Sport PHEV launched in Japan – 306 PS AWD; 90 km EV range; priced from RM250k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / December 19 2023 3:39 pm

Toyota has officially launched the Crown Sport PHEV in Japan, which joins the regular hybrid version that went on sale back in October this year. The new plug-in hybrid variant retails for 7.65 million yen (RM249,777) over there, making it considerably more expensive than the hybrid that goes for 5.9 million yen (RM192,638).

Previously previewed at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, the Crown Sport PHEV shares the same 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine with the hybrid. In the PHEV system, the A25A-FXS mill is rated slightly lower in terms of output at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 219 Nm of torque instead of 186 PS (184 hp or 137 kW) and 221 Nm.

However, the range-topping Crown Sport comes with a more powerful front electric motor – the 5NM – that augments the internal combustion engine with 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 270 Nm. By comparison, the hybrid’s 3NM electric motor provides just 120 PS (118 hp or 88 kW) and 202 Nm.

Together with a separate rear electric motor – the 4NM – that contributes 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 121 Nm and forms the E-Four all-wheel drive system, the Crown Sport PHEV achieves a maximum system output of 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW).

Where the hybrid powertrain uses a nickel–metal hydride battery with a listed capacity of 5 Ah, the Crown Sport PHEV has lithium-ion battery with 51 Ah, which Toyota says provides up to 90 km of fully electric driving. The company also points out a fuel economy of 20.3 km/l and a total cruising range of 1,200 km in hybrid mode, the latter supported by a 55-litre fuel tank.

Toyota says the Crown Sport PHEV supports standard charging, and based on information from its official website, a full charge will take 5.5 hours (200 V/16 A) or 3.5 hours (200 V/30 A). There’s also fast charging, which is quoted at 38 minutes to get to an 80% state of charge (presumably from 10% or 20%).

Just like a full-fledged electric vehicle (EV), owners can still enjoy using the air-conditioning and infotainment systems while the SUV is being charged – this is done through the ‘My Room Mode’. Owners can also power accessories or devices thanks to the Crown Sport PHEV’s external power supply that can provide 1.5 kW of power.

In the event of emergencies, the vehicle’s vehicle-to-home (V2H) system can be used to power a home. With a full battery charge and a full tank of gas, this system can provide enough electricity for about 6.5 days of use, based on a daily power consumption of 10 kWh (400 W per hour) for an average household.

Visually, the Crown Sport PHEV looks pretty similar to its hybrid counterpart and comes standard with 21-inch alloy wheels, a black and red asymmetrical interior colour scheme, sports seats as well as red-painted brake calipers.

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Crown Sport PHEV at Japan Mobility Show 2023

