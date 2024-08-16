Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur returns for sixth instalment with the theme ‘Re:Imagine’

Posted in Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / August 16 2024 2:13 pm

Today’s launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQS450 4Matic SUV coincides with the start of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur (MBFWKL), which returns for its sixth instalment this year. Following the theme ‘Re:imagine’, the three-day fashion extravaganza reflects the luxury brand’s focus in creating timeless designs that epitomise exceptional craftsmanship, creativity and technical expertise.

“As a brand synonymous with innovation and progress, Mercedes-Benz is devoted to pushing the boundaries of design and technology where customer satisfaction drives our pursuit for excellence. What truly makes a Mercedes-Benz, is our unique blend of iconic luxury with leading technology, creating the unmistakable ‘X factor’ that sets us apart,” said Amanda Zhang, CEO and president of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM).

“At MBFWKL 2024, we are not merely showcasing fashion; we are unveiling a vision for the future of luxury and mobility. This event is a platform to celebrate and support designers who are challenging conventions and championing sustainability, both in fashion and in our vehicles. As we enter our sixth year, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering creativity and providing a stage for both emerging and established talents to present their visionary work,” she added.

Currently ongoing at The Yard at Sentul Depot from August 16-18, the event will provide fashion lovers and attendees with the opportunity to admire creations from more than 10 designers. Among the collections that will be showcased include those from emerging brands such as EL by Ellie Lim and DOUBLEBACK by Will Lim, alongside established names like Alice Chang of A-JANE and NOIZ.

The line-up will also feature seasoned designers and fresh faces, including Celest Thoi, Aaron Yong and Oscar Lee, while Club21’s presentation includes international brands such as Self-Portrait, AMIRI and Jacquemus. The event will culminate with shows from industry heavyweights like Brian Khoo, Jonathan Cheng and Voon Lai of Unitedwood as well as 2023 World Federation of Master Tailors Emerging Design competition winner, Dickson Lim.

“MBFWKL has evolved beyond a mere fashion week. It has become a platform that champions creativity, innovation and sustainability within the fashion industry. Our new EQS450 4Matic SUV embodies this philosophy, making it an ideal match for the avant-garde designs featured on the runway. By showcasing the all-electric EQS450 4Matic SUV alongside these visionary fashion collections, we underscore our mutual dedication to a more sustainable and stylish future,” commented Nadia Trimmel, vice president of marketing and sales at MBM.

