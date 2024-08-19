Two 13-year-olds killed after colliding while performing wheelie stunts in Elmina – parents can be charged

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 19 2024 11:27 am

Two 13-year-olds died when their motorcycles collided head-on near the Elmina Business Park in Sungai Buloh, Selangor last Thursday (August 15, 2024). As reported by Bernama, the young riders were performing wheelie stunts during the incident that took place at around 11.20pm.

“As a result, the two astride Yamaha Lagenda and Yamaha Ego Solariz motorcycles died at the scene. Post-mortem was carried out at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the case is being investigated in accordance with Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor.

Mohd Hafiz advised parents or guardians to control their children, especially minors, to prevent them from getting involved in illegal night racing or perform dangerous acts which can be fatal and endanger other road users.

He added that underage motorcyclists as well as their legal guardians, including parents, can be charged under Section 39 of the Road Transport Act with driving a vehicle without a licence. If convicted, they will face a maximum RM2,000 fine, or up to six months in prison, or both.

“Parents can also be subject to action in accordance with Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which outlines offences involving abuse, neglect and abandonment or exposure of children to danger,” he said. If convicted, they face a maximum RM50,000 fine or 20 years in jail, or both.

Mohd Hafiz also revealed the number of fatal accidents due to racing or speeding in the Sungai Buloh area from January to August this year saw a drastic increase, with seven investigation papers opened involving 11 motorcyclists who died. “Compared to last year, only three investigation papers were opened involving three motorcyclists who died and this increase is very worrying,” he said.

