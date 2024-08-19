McLaren Artura Spider launched in Malaysia – 3.0T V6 PHEV convertible; 700 PS, 720 Nm; from RM3.4 mil

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / August 19 2024 3:50 pm

The McLaren Artura is now available in Spider form in Malaysia, more than two years after the hardtop went on sale here back in May 2022. Priced at RM3.4 million including duties and before options, the convertible features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that has been tweaked to deliver more performance.

As with the coupe, there’s a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine augmented by an electric motor, with drive sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed SSG dual-clutch transmission with an electronic differential.

The M630 dry-sump engine on its own makes 605 PS (597 hp or 445 kW) and 585 Nm of torque, while the electric motor is rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 225 Nm. Together, the total system output is 700 PS (691 hp or 515 kW) and 720 Nm, which is enough to get the Artura Spider from 0-100 km/h in three seconds on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 330 km/h.

A 7.4-kWh battery is also part of the setup to enable up to 33 km of electric-only range and can be recharged via an AC input (Type 2) in around 2.5 hours to get to an 80% state of charge from zero. As with the coupe, the Artura Spider is built on the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) featuring a carbon monocoque occupant structure, a new chassis with aluminium sub-frames and a domain-based ethernet electrical architecture.

Meanwhile, the braking system consists of six-piston monobloc front and four-piston rear aluminium calipers, accompanied by 390 mm front and 380 mm rear carbon ceramic discs. Staggered wheel sizes are fitted as standard, with 19-inch front and 20-inch cast alloys being standard, and these are paired with bespoke Pirelli P Zero 235/35 front and 295/35 rear tyres.

As part of the rolling update for the Artura, there’s revised damper valving for greater responsiveness and enhanced performance for the domain control units to support damping and handling response rates and increasing them by up to 90%, which improves reaction to driver input and changes in the road surface.

The Artura Spider’s retractable one-piece hard-top roof can be lowered in just 11 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h, and customers can option an electrochromic roof panel if they want. With the roof down, everyone around you will be able to spot the vertically-oriented eight-inch MIS II infotainment screen inside the cabin, along with a digital instrument cluster.

McLaren Clubsport seats are standard here, which can be improved with electrical adjustment, heating and memory functions. Similarly, the default five-speaker sound system can be upgraded to a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup that is part of the Technology Pack. There are plenty of other options for customers to pick through, including different wheel designs, titanium wheel bolts and further interior packages (TechLux and Vision).

The Artura Spider gets a suite of ADAS as standard, including items such as intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, road-sign recognition, lane departure warning and high-beam assist. Every Artura comes with a five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty and a 10-year body warranty.

