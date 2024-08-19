Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series debuts – luxury roadster with 4.0L V8; two design concepts

There’s a new Maybach in town but this one isn’t a limousine or even an SUV. Say hello to the Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series, which is the brand’s first roadster based on the seventh-generation SL that made its debut in November 2021.

Touted as the sportiest model in Maybach’s history, the ultra-luxe roadster is being offered in two different design concepts named ‘Red Ambience’ and ‘White Ambience’ at market launch. Both are identified by their two-tone paint finish where obsidian black metallic contrasts with either Manufacktur garnet red metallic or opalite white magno.

Whichever you choose, Maybach-specific touches include an illuminated grille as well as an upright Mercedes-Benz tri-star on the bonnet. Finer details include rose gold accents in the headlamps, windshield frames finished in gold and a choice of 21-inch wheels in either signature five-hole Monoblock or multi-spoke designs.

You’ll also notice the black soft stop is adorned with Maybach logos in an anthracite colour, and buyers can also option to have this pattern added to the bonnet. This is done by hand and sees the panel being sanded before the design is printed onto the metal. Other aesthetic changes are a chrome-trimmed rear apron accompanied by a model-specific diffuser and exhaust outlets.

As for the interior, it gets the same architecture as a regular SL, but with Crystal White Nappa leather covering a lot more areas besides the seats. The door panels, centre console and even the space behind the seats gets the premium material, while a specific steering wheel as well as stainless steel pedals and door sills are other appointments.

In terms of the mechanical bits, the Maybach SL shares the same 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with the AMG SL63. The mill is rated at 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) and 800 Nm of torque, with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via a fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system.

The 0-100 km/h sprint is completed in just 4.1 seconds and the top speed is 260 km/h, and the Maybach SL gets rear-axle steering as standard. Given the focus is less on outright performance but luxurious wafting, the suspension has been retuned to be softer and the engine mounts have also been softened.

No word on pricing just yet but expect the Maybach SL to cost considerably more than its AMG stablemates. Maybach models have typically been sedans and more recently SUVs, but is roadster something you would want?

