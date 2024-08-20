2025 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin colour update

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 20 2024 12:55 pm

2025 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES with optional accessories and luggage

For Europe next year, the 2025 Honda CRF1100L Africa gets new colours, while in Malaysia the 2024 CRF1100L ES Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES retails at RM119,388. There are two variants for the Africa Twin in Europe, CRF1100L Africa Twin base model, and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES comes with Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox and electronically controlled suspension.

The Africa Twin gets two new colours – Grand Prix Red with new graphics and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic with red accents. Meanwhile, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES gets the exclusive Pearl Glare White colour with revised Tricolore graphics in Honda’s red, white and blue, along with the new Matt Iridium Gray Metallic paint schemes.

No changes otherwise for the Africa Twin, with power coming from a 1,084 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. Power is claimed to be 102 hp at 7,500 rpm with a peak torque of 112 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Adventure Sports ES – the only Africa Twin model variant offered for sale in Malaysia – comes with a six-speed DCT gearbox and chain final drive. This gives three gearbox modes with ‘MT’ for manual shifting of gears using the handlebar switches, ‘D’ for city and highway riding with full automatic operation and ‘S’ that allows the engine to rev higher up the range and downshift sooner for increased engine braking.

There is also a gearbox ‘Off-Road’ mode, called ‘G’ mode for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES. This mode improves feel for available traction and machine control by reducing the amount of clutch slip during gear changes.

The Africa Twin has four power modes and three levels of engine braking. Honda Selectable Traction Control (HSTC) comes with seven levels of intervention as well as an ‘Off’ selection for pure off-road riding.

Coming as standard equipment is Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERATM), giving optimised damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to change rear spring preload on the move. There are four suspension modes – Soft, Mid, Hard and Off-Road – as well as a User mode for rider preference.

Braking is done with twin 310 mm diameter brake discs on the 19-inch front wheel with four-piston callipers and a single disc with single-piston calliper on the rear 18-incher. Two-channel ABS and rear wheel lift mitigation is standard, with ABS switched off for off-road duty only.

Seat height on the Africa Twin is adjustable between 820 mm and 840 mm without the use of tools. Weight of the DCT equipped Africa Twin is 253 kg with 24.8-litres of fuel carried in the tank.

