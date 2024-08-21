BMW brings Uno Car Party! to vehicles featuring AirConsole in-car gaming platform via OTA update

BMW brings Uno Car Party! to vehicles featuring AirConsole in-car gaming platform via OTA update

BMW Group is adding Uno to the list of games available through the AirConsole in-car gaming platform, which first made its debut in the latest G60 5 Series. Partnering with Mattel, the new Uno Car Party! will be rolled out to over 500,000 BMW and MINI vehicles via an over-the-air (OTA) update starting today (August 21, 2024)

AirConsole can be found in current models with either BMW/MINI Operating System 9 or BMW Operating System 8.5. “Uno beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware and our phone-controlled gaming experience,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole.

Uno Car Party! supports up to four players and the goal of the game is to be the first player to reach 500 points. To do that, you need to be the first play all of your cards (as is typical of Uno rules) and scoring additional points for any cards that are still held by the other players.

The game leverages on AirConsole’s unique controller system that requires passengers to use their smartphones, which is good to prevent card peeking. “Each player can secretly see their own cards on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or Bluetooth controls on the infotainment system,” commented Cliquot.

Obviously, the vehicle must be in park to enable gameplay for safety reasons, but it is a fun way to spend time at a rest stop during a road trip or, in the case of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), gives passengers something to do while waiting for charging to complete.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Sohai on Aug 21, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Great! This just makes me want to own a BMW now!.

  • GenZ on Aug 21, 2024 at 11:58 am

    Great, let’s put gaming chair in car,
    Especially 2nd row, uncomfortably not reclinable 1+1 row.

