MCE secures RM52m electronics contract from Proton

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By /

MCE secures RM52m electronics contract from Proton

MCE Holdings has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Multi-Code Electronics Industries, has secured contracts from Proton with an approximate value of RM52.13 million to supply automotive electronic and mechatronic components.

The project, which spans 60 months, will see MCE provide parts such as the front reading lamp, rear reflector and pull cup handle assembly for Proton vehicles, starting in the first quarter of the financial year ending July 31, 2026. The Proton model (or models) were not disclosed.

“Securing another project from Proton reflects the trust it places in our design and manufacturing expertise. Winning this project through a competitive tender process against prominent local and regional contenders demonstrates that MCE meets the high standards set by leading automakers for quality and cost-efficient technology solutions,” said MCE group MD Goh Kar Chun.

MCE secures RM52m electronics contract from Proton

“As we continue to enhance our offerings in the automotive electronics manufacturing value chain, we are on track to complete our new plant, the MCE Auto Hub, by early 2025. This facility will further boost our capabilities in designing and developing more sophisticated electronic components and systems, enabling us to meet the growing demand for next-generation vehicles locally and internationally,” he added.

Last month, MCE announced that it will supply to Perodua parts such as the head unit, instrument cluster, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), switchgear and interior lighting for Rawang’s first EV, which is expected to enter production in Q4 2025. More on that RM19.6 million contract here.

According to the Bursa Malaysia-listed company’s profile, it is engaged in the engineering, design and manufacturing of automotive electronics and mechatronic parts for Malaysian and regional markets. The company, which employs 350 staff and has its main facility in Johor Bahru, is expanding into ADAS, camera and infotainment systems.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Proton Saga 2024
Proton Iriz 2024
Proton Persona 2024
Proton S70 2024
Proton X50 2024
Proton X70 2024
Proton X90 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON X50
PROTON SAGA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON EXORA
PROTON X70
PROTON PERSONA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 