MCE secures RM52m electronics contract from Proton

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / August 22 2024 4:26 pm

MCE Holdings has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Multi-Code Electronics Industries, has secured contracts from Proton with an approximate value of RM52.13 million to supply automotive electronic and mechatronic components.

The project, which spans 60 months, will see MCE provide parts such as the front reading lamp, rear reflector and pull cup handle assembly for Proton vehicles, starting in the first quarter of the financial year ending July 31, 2026. The Proton model (or models) were not disclosed.

“Securing another project from Proton reflects the trust it places in our design and manufacturing expertise. Winning this project through a competitive tender process against prominent local and regional contenders demonstrates that MCE meets the high standards set by leading automakers for quality and cost-efficient technology solutions,” said MCE group MD Goh Kar Chun.

“As we continue to enhance our offerings in the automotive electronics manufacturing value chain, we are on track to complete our new plant, the MCE Auto Hub, by early 2025. This facility will further boost our capabilities in designing and developing more sophisticated electronic components and systems, enabling us to meet the growing demand for next-generation vehicles locally and internationally,” he added.

Last month, MCE announced that it will supply to Perodua parts such as the head unit, instrument cluster, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), switchgear and interior lighting for Rawang’s first EV, which is expected to enter production in Q4 2025. More on that RM19.6 million contract here.

According to the Bursa Malaysia-listed company’s profile, it is engaged in the engineering, design and manufacturing of automotive electronics and mechatronic parts for Malaysian and regional markets. The company, which employs 350 staff and has its main facility in Johor Bahru, is expanding into ADAS, camera and infotainment systems.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.