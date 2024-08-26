Volvo EX30 EV to launch in Malaysia September 25

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / August 26 2024 12:26 pm

Following the opening of registrations of interest for the Volvo EX30 in Malaysia, and the sighting of several units on a transporter trailer locally in July, it appears that the brand’s compact EV is now set for its official Malaysian launch on September 25 this year, according to a marketing e-mail.

The Volvo EX30 was launched in Thailand in three variants in September last year, and while the model arrived in Thailand as a fully imported model from China, the EX30’s sighting on the trailer heading towards Port Klang, indicating that these are assembled at the Volvo plant in Shah Alam and are headed for export.

Its launch timing has been stated by Volvo Car Malaysia as to come ahead of the seven-seater EX90’s Malaysian’s debut in the fourth quarter of this year, which tracks with the aforementioned launch date at the end of the third quarter of the year.

In Indonesia, where the Volvo EX30 was shown at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2024), the Swedish brand’s compact EV is sold in two variants, priced from 890,000,000 rupiah (RM253,636) to 1,160,000,000 rupiah (RM330,615) in the republic.

These are the Plus, with a 51 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, and the Ultra Extended Range, with a 69 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. The former does up to 344 km of range on a single charge, while the latter with the larger battery capacity does up to 479 km, both on the WLTP testing standard.

For comparison, Thailand gets the EX30 in three variants, starting with the Core Single Motor Extended Range at 1.59 million baht (RM209,061), through the Ultra Single Motor Extended Range at 1.79 million baht (RM235,358), to the Ultra Twin Motor Performance priced at 1.89 million baht (RM248,506) as of its launch last September.

GALLERY: Volvo EX30 Ultra Extended Range at GIIAS 2024

