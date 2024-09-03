KLIA aerotrain expected to be operational by Jan 31, 2025 – bus service to continue as alternative option

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / September 3 2024 9:42 am

The new Automated People Mover System, or aerotrain at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is expected to be operational by January 31, 2025, as reported by Bernama. This is according to transport minister Anthony Loke, who added that two aerotrain sets have arrived in Malaysia last week.

Both train sets are now entering the installation phase which will be followed by an inspection phase after that. “This phase will take about four months,” said Loke. Dynamic inspection will start this October, which will see the aerotrain sets being tested using the actual track. “So, I would like to explain to the passengers and the public that if they see aerotrain operating, it is a test to ensure that everything runs smoothly,” Loke added.

The transport minister also stated Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) needs to closely monitor and ensure that all processes and tests are carried out properly so that there are no more delays. “Next year is an important year for the country because we will chair ASEAN and international meetings and of course we expect this aerotrain to be ready,” he said.

MAHB will receive a total of three aerotrain sets, each with three coaches that can carry up to 270 passengers. The third set is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia in October and will be used as a backup for any of the first two sets. Even with the aerotrain’s resumption of service next year, the existing shuttle bus service will continue to operate as an option for passengers due to the large passenger movements now.

Previously, the aerotrain replacement project was originally slated to be completed by March 31, 2025, but this was sped up by two months through a contract signed on June 14 between Malaysia Airports (Sepang), Alstom Transport Systems (Malaysia) and IJMC-Pestech JV, a joint venture between IJM Construction and Pestech Technology.

The aerotrain system began operating when KLIA was launched in 1998, with the original train sets set to be replaced after a tender was floated in July 2020. In September 2022, MAHB announced the start of the aerotrain replacement programme, which would be completed by March 2025 and handled by winning bidder Pestech Technology. During the transition period, a bus service was introduced to support the aerotrain service that operated in a limited schedule.

Later in early March 2023, the aerotrain service was suspended as a precautionary measure following a major breakdown. MAHB issued a notice of termination to Pestech Technology for the project in August that same year and awarded the project to Alstom Transport Systems (Malaysia) and IJMC-Pestech. The new contract would cost 15% more at RM456.1 million excluding operation and maintenance.

