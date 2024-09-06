Sime Darby Motors Automania at Stadium Bukit Jalil from Sept 6-8 – new model launches, deals on offer

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 6 2024 4:14 pm

The Sime Darby Motors Automania is up and running at Stadium Bukit Jalil from today until September 8, 2024, with the company’s entire portfolio of car brands on full display. This includes BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Land Rover, BYD as well as high-quality used vehicles from Auto Selection.

If you’re looking for a new ride, you’ll be able to test drive a wide selection of cars at the event. Naturally, there is no shortage of deals on offer, including rebates, complimentary gifts and much more.

While you’re there, you can also check out some newly launched models such as the 2024 BYD Atto 3 and BMW 520i M Sport. The Dynamic variant of the BYD Seal also made its debut today, priced from RM163,800 (before on-the-road costs).

Hyundai is also previewing the exceptionally sporty Ioniq 5 N at Sime Darby Motors Automania. The electric vehicle (EV) is joined by the newly launched Santa Fe facelift, which arrives as a locally-assembled (CKD) SUV and available in three variants.

Today is the first day of the Sime Darby Motors Automania, so you have two days left to check out everything on offer. Once again, the event is happening at Stadium Bukit Jalil from September 6-8.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.