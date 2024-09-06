2024 BYD Atto 3 in Malaysia – ER only, 420 km range, better tyres, dark interior, RM18k less at RM149,800

Posted in BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / September 6 2024 12:57 pm

At last, the 2024 BYD Atto 3 has been launched in Malaysia at the ongoing Sime Darby Motors Automania. Only one variant this time around, and the big news is that sole Extended Range model has dropped in price and now costs the same as last year’s Standard Range – all while keeping the bigger battery and all the goodies.

This means the ER is now priced at RM149,800 (nett, RM150,430 on-the-road without insurance), which is a substantial RM18,000 lower than what it was retailing for last year (RM167,800 nett, RM168,430 OTR).

For that money, you get a 60.48 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides a range of 420 km on the WLTP cycle. Performance-wise, the ER’s single front motor produces 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h more than half a second quicker at 7.3 seconds.

The car supports 88 kW of DC fast charging, topping up the battery from 10 to 80% charge in 40 minutes. As for AC charging, maximum input remains the same as before at 7 kW, so a full charge takes 9 hours and 42 minutes.

On the outside, the 2024 Atto 3 is differentiated through black window surrounds and D-pillars that replace the previous silver items, as well as a simple BYD badge at the back (no more “Build Your Dreams”) and the addition of a new Cosmos Black colour option. As before, the ER model gets 18-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, now riding on Continental EcoContact 6Q tyres instead of the old Atlas Batman A51 rubber.

Inside, the 2024 Atto 3 gains a larger 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen from the Seal – up from 12.8 inches before – as well as a new black and dark blue two-tone colour scheme for cars painted Boulder Grey or Cosmos Black. Features that are exclusive to the ER are multi-colour ambient lighting, nine speakers (up from six) and a powered tailgate.

The rest of the standard kit remains identical and includes adaptive LED headlights, roof rails, keyless entry with an NFC key card, push-button start, single-zone automatic air con, six-way driver’s and four-way passenger side power-adjustable front seats, faux leather upholstery, a panoramic glass sunroof, heated side-view mirrors, navigation, wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger and a 360-degree camera system.

Safety-wise, the Atto 3 comes with seven airbags (including a front centre airbag) and stability control, along with a full range of driver assistance systems. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning and a door opening warning.

