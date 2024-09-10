2025 Honda HR-V facelift to launch in Thailand on Nov 28 – e:HEV RS design revealed; 253 Nm, 25.6 km/l

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 10 2024 5:08 pm

Honda Thailand has announced it will launch the facelifted HR-V at this year’s Thailand International Motor Expo, specifically on November 28. Ahead of the launch, the company has provided a first look at the refreshed crossover that made its debut in Japan earlier in March.

The car showcased is an e:HEV RS variant, with notable styling changes being a redesigned LED headlamps and wider front grille featuring a trapezoidal mesh design and chrome accents for the insert. You’ll also notice the Honda and RS badges are positioned higher up in the grille, which is different from the previous RS that had a more vertical grille and chrome pins in its insert.

Other revisions include full-width taillights with a light bar linking the clusters, new alloy wheels as well as a new Sand Khaki Pearl paint finish (already offered for the pre-facelift HR-V in Indonesia) paired with a black roof for a two-tone look. The interior looks largely similar to the outgoing model but is improved with a new 8-inch Advanced Touch touchscreen head unit that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As for the powertrain, it appears to be unchanged from before, with a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle engine paired with an e-CVT and two electric motors. The drive motor in the pre-facelift model is rated at 131 PS and 253 Nm, the latter being the same figure advertised for the facelift along with a claimed fuel consumption of 25.6 km/l.

In Honda’s e:HEV system, the engine functions mainly as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor drives the front wheels a majority of the time, but at high speeds, the engine can provide direct drive via a lock-up clutch as it’s more efficient than the electric motor in that situation.

While Thailand will get the facelifted HR-V this year, we might need to wait longer as the B-segment model isn’t expected to arrive until next year. Honda Malaysia has already confirmed it will launch two models this year, with one of them being the facelifted City Hatchback that went on sale here in May. The Civic is tipped to be the second model because its global debut took place earlier in January, two months ahead of the HR-V.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V e:HEV RS (Thailand market)

