2025 Buell Super Cruiser enters the US market

Posted in Bikes, Erik Buell Racing, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 11 2024 11:27 am

That other American motorcycle maker, Buell Motorcycle, enters 2025 with the Buell Super Cruiser. With deposits being taken beginning September 12, the Super Cruiser is the first cruiser under the Buell name, the company now operating under EBR Motorcycles.

Pre-orders are being taken for the Super Cruiser with its muscle cruiser styling, somewhat reminiscent of the Harley-Davidson V-Rod. Buell is targeting the young rider market segment for the Super Cruiser, with pricing listed at USD25,900 (RM112,245).

With the original range of Buell motorcycles (formerly under ownership of Harley-Davidson) featuring prominently in the naked sports and sport bikes categories, the Super Cruiser follows sports bike ethos with the fitment of 17-inch wheels, front and rear. This goes against cruiser styling trends of front wheels ranging in size from 16-inches up to 22, in fact, every size except 17-inches.

Since 17-inch wheels are the de facto size for ‘performance’ motorcycles, this allows for proper tyres to be fitted, with sticky rubber. Power for the Super Cruiser comes from a Buell 1,190 cc V-twin – derived from the Rotax Helicon V-twin – which is also used for other bikes in the Buell range such as the Hammerhead 1190RX.

Buell says the engine produces 175 hp with a maximum torque of 136.94 Nm which places alongside the likes of naked sports the KTM Super Duke 1290. The Super Cruiser also comes with Buell’s signature perimeter disc brakes, where the disc is affixed to the outside of the wheel rim as opposed to the centre hub like normal bikes.

