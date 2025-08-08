2025 MG4 gets rounded styling under pressure to improve China sales; semi-solid-state battery in Sept

In Cars, International News, MG / by Jonathan Lee / August 8 2025 6:50 pm

Those familiar with the current MG4 might have gotten quite a bit of a shock looking at the new one that’s just been launched in China. The hatchback’s sporty, jutting design has been replaced by a more rounded look that takes several steps in the direction of the BYD Dolphin and Geely Xingyuan (yes, by that we do really mean the Proton eMas 5).

According to Autohome, this sea change was literally by design. During the launch, SAIC Innovation chief designer Shao Jingfeng said that the softer appearance was guided by the need to satisfy both global and domestic customers’ tastes.

“The cultural differences between China and the West are significant, presenting a significant challenge for designers,” he said. “If the design is too strong, the Chinese may not like it; if it is too soft, foreigners may not accept it. MG is, after all, a global brand, with products sold around the world. This poses a huge challenge for our current Chinese design team.”

Shao added that the car’s resemblance to the Cyberster was deliberate and resulted from a conversation with MG’s new Global Design Centre vice president Jozef Kabaň. The latter was a former BMW and Volkswagen Group designer who penned, among other things, the Bugatti Veyron.

“After Kabaň joined us, we had an in-depth discussion. He told me how the Cyberster had drawn him to China. He said, “The sports car you’re launching is unique in the world.” He also mentioned that he was surprised by the bold use of such a simple and clear design. When I asked if we could continue this design for the second model, he agreed.”

Responding to a slightly sexist question from the media about whether such a “feminine” design would turn off male buyers, Shao said the popularity and pricing advantage of SUVs in China has made the market for sporty hatchbacks shrink anyway.

“But this category is quite good. This small car is agile and nimble, suitable for both racing and sports use. Many young men would consider a hatchback as their first car, but the market is short on options. Furthermore, the few models available are heavily stigmatized as feminine,” he said.

The pivot towards appealing to the Chinese market is an understandable one, given that sales of the current model have slowed to a crawl not long after its launch in 2022. Car News China reported that as of February, monthly sales had fallen to just 13 across all of China, battered by strong domestic competition. The reorienting also shows that despite MG having a strong international following – the MG4 was at one point the most exported Chinese EV – the Chinese market is still king.

A lot has also been made of the forthcoming semi-solid-state battery technology, reportedly due to be introduced next month. Li Zheng, general manager of the joint venture between SAIC and solid-state battery startup Qingtao, said the MG4 will use Qingtao’s second-generation battery with new cathode materials, balancing safety, energy density and longevity.

He added that the breakthroughs in positive electrode materials, voltage platforms and battery management would have taken five or even ten years longer without the joint efforts of engineers from both sides, as well as the deep integration between suppliers and carmakers.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.