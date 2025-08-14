2025 MG4 EV to get Anxin Edition in China with semi-solid-state battery, MIIT reveals before Sept debut

In Cars, International News, MG / by Gerard Lye / August 14 2025 3:44 pm

More details about the latest MG4 with a semi-solid-state battery have been uncovered thanks to regulatory filings with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT). As reported by CarNewsChina, the new variant, which is expected to debut in September this year, will be called the Anxin Edition.

Instead of the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery used in variants that have already been launched, the Anxin Edition will get a manganese-based lithium-ion battery with cells supplied by SAIC-backed Suzhou QingTao Power Technology.

While there is no indication of battery capacity and range, the semi-solid-state battery variant is said to retain the same front electric motor as the LFP-equipped variants with 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW). Visually, the car seen in the filings appear identical to the regular MG4 launched earlier this month.

The latter is currently priced between 73,800 and 105,800 yuan (about RM43k and RM62k), with two LFP battery capacities available: 42.8 kWh and 53.9 kWh. The Anxin Edition is expected to offer greater capacity (and range) with its battery technology, albeit with higher price tag.

