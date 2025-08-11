2025 Yadea Velax e-scooter in Malaysia, RM7,099

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 11 2025 9:41 am

New entry into the electric scooter (e-scooter) market in Malaysia is the 2025 Yadea Velax, priced at RM7,099. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the Velax e-scooter is available in three colour choices – Blue, Black and Grey.

Owners of the Velax are entitled to a RM2,400 rebate under the MARiiCas programme. Additionally, every Velax comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, with spare parts available through MForce Bike Holdings online portal.

Power for the Velax comes from a 2 kW electric motor, with a peak power of 3.2 kW, and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. Power is stored in a 72-Volt 30 Ah LFP battery, giving the Velax a governed top speed of 62 km/h and an extismed range of 105 km on a full charge, with charging time estimated at 6 Horus from zero to 80%, and a full charge taking eight hours.

Yadea says the Velax is water resistant to a IPX7 rating including both the motor and battery, allowing it to wade through water 300 mm deep, and capable of being submerged inn a metre of water for up to 30 minutes. Wheel sizing is 14-inches front and rear wearing 90/90 front and 100/90 rear tyres.

The motor comes with two ride modes – Sport and Eco – and there is also a reverse gear function. Riding conveniences include full LED lighting throughout, USB Type-A charging port, storage pocket in the front cowl and under seat storage compartment.