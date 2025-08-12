BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition with 3,018 PS – will this beat the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra at the Nürburgring?

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / August 12 2025 10:20 am

BYD will release an even more potent version of its Yangwang U9 called the Track Edition, with specifications of electric supercar appearing in a filing with the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT).

The main attraction here is power, plenty of it. Where the regular U9 is rated at up to 1,306 PS (1,287 hp or 960 kW), the Track Edition more than doubles that with 3,018 PS (2,977 hp or 2,220 kW). This is thanks to the four electric motors that each produce 755 PS (744 hp or 555 kW), which is significantly more than the standard U9 that gets as much as 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW) from each of its four electric motors.

The filing indicates the U9 Track Edition will hit a top speed of 350 km/h, but this is very conversative considering the normal U9 can do 391.91 km/h with less grunt. The latter was achieved last year when BYD took a U9 to the Nürburgring and managed to set a time 7:17.900 minutes. That time was respectable for a Chinese car, but remained ultimately inferior to the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra that clocked 7:04.957 seconds in June this year. Even the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is quicker at 7:07.055 minutes.

For context, the SU7 Ultra has a tri-motor setup making 1,549 PS (1,527 hp or 1,139 kW), while the Taycan Turbo GT’s dual-motor configuration serves up 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW). A Rimac Nevera puts out 1,914 PS (1,888 hp or 1,408 kW).

As reported by CarNewsChina, BYD said in the same month Xiaomi set its record that it would return to The Green Hell for another record attempt. The Track Edition is likely the car that will attempt to steal the title of fastest electric production car on the Nürburgring from Xiaomi.

Visually, the car doesn’t look overly different from a stock U9, with notable items being 20-inch wheels with 325/35 profile tyres, a carbon-fibre roof, a fixed carbon-fibre rear wing and a prominent diffuser. The filing does list optional aerodynamic components such as a different front splitter and an electric rear wing. These appear to be options for those who prefer are more subtle look without the large rear wing and aggressive front end.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.