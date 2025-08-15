East-West Highway upgrades will be prioritised in Budget 2026, Gerik-Jeli stretch in focus – Nanta

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 15 2025 5:17 pm

The East-West Highway, in particular with the Gerik-Jeli stretch, is among the key priorities for the works ministry under the upcoming Budget 2026 that will be tabled later this year, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said, reported Bernama.

The works ministry had submitted a request for funding to upgrade several sections of the route, Nanta said, citing urgent safety needs. The exact allocation will however depend on the government’s final decision, according to the report.

“It’s not a special allocation. We have included it under regular funding requests for the highway,” the works minister said. A total of 385 solar-powered streetlights had been installed in high-risk areas and dangerous bends – commonly known as black spots – along the East-West Highway as part of ongoing safety measures, he said.

These upgrades will not be for entire highway, but only for critical sections identified through assessments by the works ministry, Nanta added.

The stretch of the East-West Highway near Gerik was thrust into the limelight recently when a bus crash claimed the lives of 15 students. A preliminary report that emerged last month found that the bus reached 117.6 km/h, and excessive speed was among other factors in the incident.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.