Building LRT or MRT line connecting the mainland to Langkawi does not make sense, says Anthony Loke

Transport minister Anthony Loke has said the government will not consider building light rail transit (LRT) or mass rapid transit (MRT) lines from the mainland to Langkawi, reports FMT.
Winding up the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan, or Rancangan Malaysia Ketiga Belas (RMK13) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Loke pointed out it “does not make sense” to build a train line from Kuala Kedah or Kuala Perlis to Langkawi, which involves distances of around 50 km and 30 km respectively.
“That would definitely require massive expenditures,” he said, adding that the government will instead focus on upgrading the facilities at the jetties located in Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis. “We have other proposals to increase connectivity between Langkawi and both Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis. Among others, we are studying the introduction of more modern and comfortable ferries,” he noted.
Loke’s statement comes after Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) again proposed the construction of LRT or MRT lines to Langkawi in the Dewan Rakyat last week. Loke has previously rejected an earlier proposal in 2023, saying at the time that building such lines across the sea would be difficult.
He added that the transport ministry had not yet received a proposal from the Kedah government to build an LRT line in Langkawi, although the state government announced such plans a year later. However, a recent report by Utusan reveals Kedah’s plans to build a maglev LRT system in Langkawi will not proceed.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
If only the leadership in Melaka push for LRT or MRT.
Its badly needed here.
The take up rate will be guaranteed high due to insufficient parking space at workplace and the fact that i need to spend at least 1hr 15mins to drive 15km.
Even layman can see…track should start at town like Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, Merlimau and Jasin. With few stop along the way to the city and industrial area.
This will not just spur the economy and value near the track but almost anywhere. People will have more cash to spend elsewhere and better quality of life.
It needs to be done now just like when the old2 gomen started constructing flyover despite being mocked by some party. Go ahead and try to construct a flyover now and walk the talk.
And just for 1 stop lol well what do you expect when previous-previous Environmental Minister stated that Malaysia is not a climate vulnerable country back in 2021. Guess sama-sama
already living tax free life then dont ask for this and that infrastructure lah… want infrastructure then pay more tax…