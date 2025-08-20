Formula 1 is not coming back to Sepang, says SIC

In Formula 1, Local News, MotoGP, Motorsports / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 20 2025 2:40 pm

Recent reports by certain Malaysian “online media” saying Formula 1 would be coming back to Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC) are untrue. SIC Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif was commenting during a press conference on the renewal of MotoGP racing beyond 2026.

In a press statement, it was clarified there was no relation to the potential return of Formula 1 to SIC. Sepang Circuit has the contract to host MotoGP till the end of 2026 and continues to work closely with the Government through Ministry of Youth & Sports (KBS), as well as with franchise holder Dorna Sports for the continuation of MotoGP racing in Malaysia.

The continued hosting of MotoGP in Malaysia is dependant on detailed data collected by SIC, said Youth and Sports minister Hannah Yeoh in a Bernama report. According to Yeoh, SIC still needed to convince the Ministry of Finance that continuing to host the race would provide comprehensive benefits.

SIC has previously claimed the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (MotoGP) provides 6.3 times return on investment for Malaysia based on an economic impact study conducted in 2024. The 2024 edition of the MotoGP at Sepang saw a record attendance figure of 184,923 fans with hopes of exceeding the 200,000 attendance barrier in this year’s race on October 23 to 26.

