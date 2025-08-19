Sepang Circuit’s contract renewal to continue hosting MotoGP in Malaysia hinges on data, says Hannah Yeoh

According to a report by Bernama, the government’s decision on whether the Sepang International Circuit will continue to host the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) will depend on detailed data collected throughout its organisation.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said that while holding of the prestigious race had been met with encouraging response, the SIC still needed to convince the ministry of finance that continuing to host the race would provide comprehensive benefits.

“All this requires data to convince the ministry of finance that there is a return on investment. When we invest, we are not signing only in terms of tourism. It should help support the economy and job opportunities for Malaysians,” said Yeoh.

“Like the MotoGP temporary jobs that can be generated every year, approximately 4,500. But we also want to have skills passed down to the people, so that’s why data collection is important and SIC must ensure that all this is recorded to convince the ministry of finance that is it not a waste,” she added.

It was revealed recently that SIC is currently preparing to negotiate a contract renewal for MotoGP hosting rights with Dorna Sports, which expires in 2026. SIC CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif was also reporting as saying, “we do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. We let F1 go and now it is very hard to get it back. I hope we don’t make the same mistake with MotoGP.”

