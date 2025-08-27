Honda CRF250 Rally new colour, RM28.6k in Malaysia

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 27 2025 2:15 pm

A colour update for the 2025 Honda CRF250 Rally in Malaysia, with pricing unchanged from 2024 at RM28,599. New for the CRF250 Rally is the seat colour and graphics, with Extreme Red paint, and pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration while availability will be from end August at all Honda BigWing and Honda Impian X dealerships nationwide.

Otherwise no change in specifications for the CRF250 Rally, with power coming from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine displacing 249 cc. The CRF205 Rally produces at 24 PS at 9,000 rpm and 23 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, driving a slip and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox.

Effort at the clutch lever is reduced by 20% while gearbox ratios emphasise acceleration in gears one through five while sixth gear has been made taller to reduce engine speed. The CRF250 Rally weighs in at 152 kg while a 12-litre fuel tank makes it suitable for enduro riding.

Wheel sizing on the CRF250 Rally is 21-inches in front and 18-inches rear, wearing 80/100 and 120/80 knobby tyres, respectively, mounted on Takasago Excel spoked rims. Suspension is done with Showa 43 mm diameter upside-down forks in front and Showa monoshock installed in the rear.

Standard equipment on the CRF250 Rally is two-channel ABS, switchable for off-road duty in the rear, with braking using a two-piston calliper in front acting on a 296 mm diameter disc, and single-piston calliper at the back with 220 mm brake disc. LED lighting is used throughout and and LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information.