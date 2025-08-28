QJMotor goes electric in Malaysia with E-LTR, RM6.9k

In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 28 2025 2:42 pm

New entry into the electric scooter market in Malaysia is the 2025 QJMotor E-LTR, priced at RM6,999 excluding registration and insurance. This marks QJMotor’s first electric two-wheeler in Malaysia, and two colour schemes are offered – Dark Blue and White.

Power for the E-LTR comes from a 3 kW hub-mounted electric motor, limited to a maximum speed of 70 km/h. Coming with three ride modes, the E-LTR’s electric motor draws power from a 74-Volt 27 Ah lithium-ion battery pack.

Range is claimed to be 105 km on a full charge, while charging from 30% to 80% takes between five to six hours using domestic current. The E-LTR comes standard with a single battery, while a second battery pack is an optional extra cost purchase.

Weighing in at 98.5 kg, the E-LTR is designed for urban use and short point to point trips, while the 760 mm seat height suits a wide range of rider heights. Braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear, and uses a Cobined Braking System (CBS) that modulates power between front and rear brakes.

Suspension uses a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, adjustable for spring preload while wheel sizing is 12-inches front and rear, wearing 100/90 and 110/90 tyres. LED lighting is used throughout and riding conveniences include anti-theft key system, dual front storage pockets, under-seat storage space, a practical hook and a USB charging port.

Additionally, the E-LTR features an Error Code (ERR) diagnostic system, allowing riders to easily identify and troubleshoot any technical issues. Every QJMotor E-LTR purchased comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, with spare parts available for online purchase through the Mforce Bike Holdings website.