Pos Malaysia takes delivery of 136 Maxus eDeliver 3 EV vans, expanding its electric vehicle postal fleet

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 4 2025 10:29 am

Pos Malaysia is continuing its journey towards a greener logistics footprint through electrification with the addition of 136 all-electric Maxus eDeliver 3 vans to its delivery vehicle fleet. The vehicles were received from Weststar Maxus and leasing partner Yinson GreenTech (YGT) in a handover ceremony held at Pos Malaysia’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

The new EVs will join Pos Malaysia’s existing 1,252 two-wheel and 264 four-wheel all-electric fleet, said to be the largest electric vehicle fleet in the country’s logistics sector. It said that collectively, these vehicles have now covered over 7.2 million km of emissions-free last-mile deliveries — the equivalent of circumnavigating the globe 179 times.

The company added that the transition to electrification for its fleet, which it aims to fully complete by 2030, will ensure mail and parcel deliveries are completed in a more sustainable way.

It said that each electric van deployed contributes to this goal by reducing up to 1.11 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, effectively lowering both the carbon footprint per parcel and the overall cost per delivery.

The new Maxus electric vans are being leased through YGT’s leasing arm, drivEV, which will provide after‑sales support and maintenance for the entire fleet. Previously, YGT successfully delivered a total of 143 CAM EC35 e-vans to the national courier in 2024.

As before, the new Maxus vehicles will be integrated into the postal fleet with a smart EV telematics system to optimise fleet management, safety and energy efficiency across the company’s operations.

“The addition of 136 electric vans to our existing fleet marks a significant milestone in Pos Malaysia’s journey toward a sustainable future. And for the first time we will be deploying these all-electric vehicles to our East Malaysia locations, ensuring that our electric vehicles now serve the rakyat across the entire nation,” said Pos Malaysia Group’s CEO Charles Brewer.

He added that the switch to electrification plugs the company directly into the future of logistics. “With every letter and parcel we deliver, we are embedding the values of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and good governance into everything we do, and it is a privilege to lead with responsibility and innovation,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.