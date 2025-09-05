2025 Indian Scout model range in Malaysia, all-new five model line-up, pricing starts from RM103,900

In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 5 2025 5:09 pm

With the brand’s reintroduction to Malaysia, the all-new 2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout model range is now on sale, with pricing starting from RM103,900. The line-up starts with the Scout Bobber, which comes in three variants – the Standard in Black Metallic at RM103,900, and in the Limited colours of Sunset Red Smoke and Spirit Blue Metallic, with Tech package, priced at RM121,100 and RM124,300, respectively.

Then there is the three model range of the Sport Scout, with the Standard Metallic Black retailing at RM106,800. Selecting the Storm Blue or Nara Bronze Metallic variants with Indian Motorcycle Limited and Tech package will set the rider back RM113,500 and RM117,300, respectively.

Also available is the Scout Classic, with single colour option of Sunset Red Metallic, with Limited and Tech package, priced at RM128,800. Next in line is the Super Scout, coming only in Black Smoke with graphics and, and Limited and Tech package, retailing at RM134,500.

Rounding out Indian Motorcycle’s Malaysian Scout models is the 101 Scout with two variants. Both coming with the Limited and Tech package, the 101 Scout is available in Sunset Red Metallic with graphics or Ghost White Metallic with graphics, identically priced at RM139,600.

In Standard configuration, the Indian Scout comes with two-channel ABS braking as standard with an analogue instrument gauge, keyed ignition, with LED headlight common across the range. The Limited package adds cruise control along with three ride modes – Sport, Standard and Tour – and traction control plus a USB charging port for the rider’s smartphone, while the Tech package takes the previous packages and adds keyless start and a four-inch touchscreen LCD round gauge.

The Scout motorcycles are equipped with Indian Motorcycle’s all-new SpeedPlus V-twin, displacing 1,250 cc, delivering 105 hp and 108 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm, with the 101 Scout getting the 111 HP version of the SpeedPlus and over 111 Nm of torque. The new liquid-cooled mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox with belt final drive to the rear wheel.

With the Tech package, the Indian Scout rider gets Ride Command with on-screen navigation and integration with the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. Additional features with Ride Command include vehicle locator, vehicle health, tow/bump alert if the Scout is disturbed, and intuitive search, along with six display and two screen options.