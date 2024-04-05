Next generation Indian Scout line-up for 2024/5

Posted in Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 5 2024 6:22 pm

A five model lineup for the Indian Motorcycles Scout, released as a 2025 model in 2024. The range now comprises of the Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Classic, Super Scout, and 101 Scout, while three trim levels are offered with differing specification.

These come with Indian’s all-new SpeedPlus V-twin, displacing 1,250 cc and delivering 105 hp and 108 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm. The new liquid-cooled mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox mill with belt final drive to the rear wheel.

The three trim levels are Standard, Limited and Limited + Tech. For the Standard, only ABS braking is standard with an analogue instrument gauge, keyed ignition and LED headlight, across the Scout range.

Moving to the Limited specification, cruise control is added along with three ride modes – Sport, Standard and Tour – and traction control plus a USB charging port for the rider’s smartphone. At the top of the catalogue, the Limited + Tech trim takes the previous packages and adds keyless start and a touchscreen LCD round gauge.

Limited + Tech also gives the rider Indian’s Ride Command with on-screen navigation and integration with the rider’s smartphone. Additional features with Ride Command include vehicle locator, vehicle health, tow/bump alert if the Scout is disturbed, and intuitive search, along with six display and two gauge screen options.

