SAIC Motor Malaysia appoints Hoffen Teh as COO

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Danny Tan / September 9 2025 5:35 pm

SAIC Motor Malaysia (SMM) has announced the appointment of Hoffen Yih Ben Teh as its new chief operating officer (COO). SMM says that the appointment reflects its commitment to reinforcing its leadership team as it enters the next phase of growth in Malaysia, with a focus on expanding the MG brand, delivering exceptional customer experiences and enhancing aftersales services.

With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, Hoffen brings extensive expertise in product and marketing strategy, as well as local production and manufacturing planning.

If that sounds like future CKD plans for MG, SMM confirms it. “The appointment signals a focus on driving a more robust sales and marketing strategy while laying the foundation for local production. This includes building a stronger ecosystem through strategic collaborations with external partners and relevant agencies to establish a future-ready and sustainable operational framework,” the company said.

Hoffen, a University College London mechanical engineering graduate, was previously a senior VP at Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia and is an active council member of the Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA). He’s also a committee member of MyZEVA (Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association).

“I am confident that Hoffen’s leadership and extensive industry experience will bring fresh energy and direction to SAIC Motor Malaysia. His expertise in strategic development and organisational structuring will be instrumental as we take bold steps forward,” said Emory QiFeng, SAIC Motor Malaysia’s MD.

“With MG’s growing momentum in the market, we are optimistic about starting local production soon, a milestone that will mark the beginning of our second phase in Malaysia. This will enable us to serve customers better and further strengthen MG’s position as the leading continental upmarket brand in the country,” Qi added.

“I am honoured to join SAIC Motor Malaysia, a company whose vision strongly resonates with mine. My priority is to strengthen the organisation’s foundations and unlock its full potential, while creating a solid platform for MG to grow. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive new opportunities, support the transition to local production, and help shape the future of mobility in Malaysia,” SMM’s new COO said.

As COO, Hoffen will oversee sales, product and marketing operations. He replaces Lee Wen Hsiang, who has returned to Chery Auto Malaysia as VP, where he was before joining SMM in July 2024.

