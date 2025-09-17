2026 Ducati Diavel V4 RS unveiled, 0-100 in 2.5 secs

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 17 2025 5:29 pm

Coming as a numbered limited edition model, the 2026 Ducati Diavel V4 RS is the fastest accelerating production Ducati ever made. Defined by Ducati as a “muscle roadster”, the Diavel V4 RS was take through the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 2.5 seconds, ridden by multiple MotoGP world champion and current championship leader Marc Márquez.

At the heart of the Diavel V4 RS is the Desmosedici Stradale V-four engine, displacing 1,103 cc. With desmodromic valve actuation and Twin Pulse firing order, the four-cylinder mill is Euro 5+ compliant and equipped with a high-permeability Sprintfilter P08 air filter, allowing it to produce 182 hp at the 13,500 redline, with first gear redline being 14,000 rpm.

Power is delivered through a STM-EVO SBK dry clutch machined from billet aluminium, with a specific spring and slipper configuration to give a smoother ride during braking and gear engagement. To reduce engine heat during standstill, the rear cylinder bank is deactivated while the engine is in neutral and the coolant temperature is above 70-degrees Celcius.

A full suite of electronics accompanies the Diavel V4 RS, with three specifically calibrated power modes and four ride modes – Race, Sport, Touring and Rain. The power modes are High, applicable to Sport and Race modes with sharp throttle response, Medium for Touring mode with smoother throttle, and Low for Rain mode, where power is limited to 114 hp.

The electronics package includes new dashboard graphics with model specific opening screen graphics. On the main screen in Race mode, a control panel with functionality similar to the Track Infomode on the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 is displayed.

There is also three levels to the new Ducati Power Launch (DPL) riding aid. Depending on level selected, the rider engages first gear and opens the throttle while modulating clutch release while the system keeps the engine at an optimal rpm based on the selected DPL level for maximum power delivery.

Wheelie control and traction control is automatically engaged, and remains so until the Diavel V4 RS hits third gear. To preserve the clutch, the system uses an algorithm that only allows a limited number of consecutive starts with the number of starts reset when the rider uses the bike normally.

Performance data is recorded over the 0-100 and 0-200 km/h distances, kept in memory with a history of the best launches achieved. Specific to the Diavel V4 RS is Pirelli’s new Diablo Rosso IV tyre, coming in 240/45 sizing, giving the muscle roadster excellent grip during acceleration and mid-corner grip feedback with more neutral lean behaviour.

Ohlins provides suspension with 48 mm diameter NIX30 upside-down forks, with a STX46 monoshock in the rear, both fully-adjustable. The Diavel V4 RS’ braking system is lifted directly off the Panigale V4 superbike, with 330 mm

diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers in front and single 265 mm disc gripped by a Brembo floating calliper at the back.

The Diavel V4 RS is 3 kg lighter than the 236 kg standard model Diavel V4, thanks to the addition of carbon-fibre and titanium components, and the installation of a lightweight lithium-ion battery battery. The Diavel V4 RS will be available in Europe starting in December 2025, and will arrive in all other countries, starting from the USA, from January 2026, onwards.