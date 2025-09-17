Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at Cologne EV factory

In Cars, Ford, International News / by /

Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at Cologne EV factory

Ford has announced that from January, its historic Cologne, Germany plant – which now makes only EVs – will downscale from two shifts to one due to low European demand for its EVs, resulting in the loss of up to 1,000 jobs, according to a Reuters report. Voluntary redundancy packages will be offered to those affected.

This move is part of a restructuring the carmaker is going through in Europe that will also see its Saarlouis plant close. In November, Ford announced it would reduce its European workforce (mostly in Germany and the UK) by 4,000 by end-2027, to “create a more cost-competitive structure and ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of its business in Europe.”

Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at Cologne EV factory

Ford’s decision to stop making the Fiesta and Focus, and invest US$2 billion (RM8.4 billion) to turn Cologne into an EV manufacturing hub that churns out the Explorer and Capri EVs (both based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform) has yet to pay dividends in the European market.

It’s doing alright in the US, though – Ford sold 2.08 million units there last year, which is 4.2% up year-on-year and its best performance since 2019. Last month, it unveiled its Universal EV Platform, which will first underpin a mid-size double-cab pick-up truck in 2027.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Ford Ranger 2025
Ford Ranger Raptor 2025
Ford Mustang 2025
Ford Everest 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER
FORD RANGER

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 