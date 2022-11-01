In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 November 2022 12:14 pm / 0 comments

Ford has announced that it will cease production of the Fiesta worldwide by the end of June 2023, bringing an end to a model that has been around since 1976. The seventh-generation Fiesta, which was revealed in 2016 and facelifted last year, will therefore be the last that customers can buy.

The Blue Oval previously said earlier this year that it will launch a slew of electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, and it is understood that an electric version of the Puma will be the Fiesta’s indirect replacement.

With the Fiesta on its way out, Ford published a video that pays tribute to the icon. In it, a grandfather with a classic Fiesta is seen reading a bedtime story to his grandchild which tells the story of the supermini that is described as a car for the people.

At the end of the video, what appears to be the Puma EV is seen behind a garage door with a charger, followed by a reveal of the carmaker’s future line-up that includes the Mustang Mach-E as well as two unknown sport and medium-size crossovers.

According to Automotive News, the upcoming crossovers will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and be built at the German automaker’s Cologne plant. Both companies have collaborated before on the new Ranger and Amarok pick-up trucks as part of an extended partnership announced in 2019.