7 July 2022

After 12 years and more than 830,000 units sold, Volkswagen’s first-generation pick-up truck makes way for this – the second-generation Amarok pick-up truck, which debuts with two bodystyles – a two-door SingleCab and a four-door DoubleCab.

Arriving as the fruit of the alliance formed in 2019 between the commercial vehicle divisions of Volkswagen and Ford – and therefore related to the 2022 Ford Ranger – Volkswagen’s second-generation pick-up truck is all-new compared to its predecessor, though design cues ensure that it is immediately identifiable as an Amarok, says Volkswagen.

The new model has grown larger overall, now stretching the tape measure at 5,350 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,270 mm, representing increases of 96 mm and 173 mm, respectively. Meanwhile, overall width is now 1,910 mm or 2,204 mm including mirrors, and is up to 1,888 mm tall on its tallest wheel-and-tyre combination.

This yields additional space for the cabin, particularly in the second row of the the double-cab bodystyle, while the larger gain made in wheelbase compared to overall length means that the Amarok now has shorter overhangs than its predecessor.

This shift in proportions benefits aesthetics as well as off-road capability, as the approach angle is also improved to 29 degrees as a result, while ramp and departure angles are 21 degrees, says Volkswagen. Water fording depth has grown from 500 mm to 800 mm.

Cargo carrying capacity in the second-generation Amarok has increased from one tonne to 1.16 tonne, says Volkswagen, and the cargo bed in the DoubleCab measures 1,544 mm long, and has enough room between the rear wheel arches to accommodate one Euro pallet loaded sideways. The single cab version of the Amarok takes even more, measuring 2,305 mm long, and accommodates two Euro pallets loaded sideways; the cargo bed in both versions measure 1,224 mm wide and 529 mm tall.

The Amarok can also be specified with an electrically operated roll cover that can be opened and closed from the cargo box itself, from inside the vehicle or via remote by the vehicle’s key. Meanwhile, the roof can take loads of up to 350 kg, enabling the use of accessories such as a four-person roof tent.

In terms of powertrains, the new Amarok launches with five turbocharged engines; four diesels and one petrol unit. The base specification is the 2.0 litre TDI turbodiesel producing 150 PS and 350 Nm paired with a five-speed manual and rear wheel drive, and is bound for the African market.

More widely deployed across more markets is a 2.0 litre TDI that produces 170 PS and 405 Nm of torque, and this version is paired with rear- or selectable four-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the third diesel engine for the Amarok is another four-cylinder turbodiesel that also displaces 2.0 litres, albeit equipped with twin turbocharging to yield a peak power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

This is mated with a six- or 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel-drive through an additional electromechanical transfer case; certain markets with the 209 PS version of this engine get selectable AWD and the 10-speed automatic.

Topping the diesel-powered range is the 3.0 litre TDI V6 engine, which is offered in either 241 PS or 250 PS states of tune, depending on market, paired with a 10-speed automatic and permanent 4Motion all-wheel-drive. Depending on region and engine variant, the Amarok is also rated with a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, says Volkswagen.

The sole petrol-powered offering is a 2.3 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine producing 302 PS and 452 Nm of torque, and transmission is via the 10-speed automatic and permanent all-wheel drive.

The driver gets to call upon up to six different driving profiles, comprised of Normal, Eco, Slippery, Snow/Sand, Mud/Rut and Tow/Haul. Five trim specifications come with the second-generation Amarok – the ‘Amarok’ (base variant), Life and Style, along with joint-top versions, the off-road accented PanAmericana and the road-biased Aventura; wheels measuring from 16 to 21 inches in diameter can be specified.

The base variant comes as standard with LED headlamps, power-folding wing mirrors, and tracks with lashing rings in the cargo tray, while the interior gets an eight-inch digital instrument display and 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with digital radio, online connectivity, four-speaker audio, a multifunction steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Next up, the Life variant adds LED fog lamps and body-coloured front bumper, as well as heated, folding wing mirrors. Inside, the Life variant gets eight-way adjustable front seats including lumbar support, a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, front Park Distance Control, integrated tailgate central locking, rain sensor, automatic DRLs and rear-view mirror anti-dazzle function, and six-speaker audio.

Moving up again in trim levels, the Style variant brings the IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps as standard, while the rear bumper gains added chrome elements. Inside, the Style gets 12-inch full digital instrumentation, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and a wireless charging pad and 230-volt socket.

Here, seat upholstery is ArtVelour, while the front seats get heating, and dual-zone air-conditioning is also present here. The Style also gets an insulated glass windscreen, 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and keyless access and ignition. Safety kit on the Style gains blind spot detection.

Volkswagen Amarok PanAmericana – Click to enlarge

The PanAmericana brings an ‘X’ design front bumper, LED tail lamps, high-gloss 18-inch wheels, and a styling bar and step treads finished in black. Inside, the offroad-inspired half of the joint-flagship trim variant uses ‘Cricket’ leather, while its instrument panel gets soft-touch synthetic leather with contrast stitching, and audio is an eight-speaker Harman Kardon setup; the cargo tray in the PanAmericana also gets lighting.

On the safety front, the PanAmericana adds adaptive cruise control with intelligent speed assist, park assist and area view, while the permanent AWD 4Motion driveline gains a mechanical limited-slip differential as standard. Meanwhile, the highway-focused Aventura trim variant gets most of the equipment features from the PanAmericana, with the addition of Lane Assist with lane centring.

Production for the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok will commence in September in Pretoria, South Africa where the Ford Ranger is also manufactured.