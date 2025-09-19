Four bus passengers fined for not wearing seat belts

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / September 19 2025 10:21 am

Four express bus passengers were fined for not wearing seat belts during a special crackdown on commercial vehicles by the Kuala Lumpur road transport department (JPJ KL) at the southbound Sungai Besi toll plaza yesterday, Bernama reports.

“The passengers explained they weren’t accustomed to wearing seat belts… some were aware of the rule, while others hadn’t yet gotten into the habit,” JPJ KL director Hamidi Adam said, adding that the four Malaysian offenders, three male and one female, were identified during checks on two express buses.

The 10 am to noon operation saw 203 commercial vehicles inspected, with 51 facing enforcement action. “Two vehicles were impounded for serious offences such as expired road tax and insurance, while 132 summonses were issued for various other violations,” Hamidi said.

The wearing of seat belts in express buses has been made mandatory since July 1, and JPJ plans to expand this to buses owned by institutions of higher learning and fully residential schools as well.

Bus passengers are encouraged to file complaints (accompanied by photo or video evidence and details of the bus journey) via the MyJPJ app or email if there’s something wrong with their seat belts, such as if they’re missing, broken or not working.

