‘Hachimaan’ wins 2025 Honda Customs competition

by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 23 2025 5:43 pm

A Honda GB350S named “Hachimaan” garnered top honours at the 2025 Honda Customs competition. Emerging as winner after 30,000 Honda motorcycle fans cast their online votes, Hachimaan was created by Maan Motocicli Audaci from Italy.

Now in its sixth edition, the Honda Customs competition is for Honda dealers and custom builders in Europe, with voting for the eventual winner carried out on a dedicated website. The total vote count of 30,094 represents an increase of 19% from last year, with over 7,300 people downloading the custom wallpaper of their chosen bike.

Stiff competition for Hachimaan came from Portugal’s “Mia”, done in a pure cafe racer style. Built by the team at Portuguese dealer TubaisMoto, Mia comes with a custom upright front fairing and an old school screen, together with bespoke, low-slung blacked-out exhaust and wire-spoked wheels.

Standing third on the podium is the Grand (B)rix Sporty Bike from Germany, built by the team from the flagship Honda Centre dealership in Frankfurt. The Grand (B)rix Sporty Bike sports a timeless, minimalist look, clad I classic black with gold pinstriping, along with yokes dropped through the forks to lower the front end and new handlebars with a more aggressive angle.

Notable mentions were the MBX350, built by Spanish dealer Servihonda Málaga, and the Rocket Lion from Spain’s Honda Motor Center Leon. The MBX350 is very evocative of Honda’s range of single-cylinder sports bikes from the 80s in classic Rothman’s Racing colours, while the Rocket Lion comes with a modified RC181 fairing and screen, matched with a custom seat and rear cowling evoking the riding position of an old school GP bike.