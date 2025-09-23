Volvo EX90 updated for 2026 – new 800V EV platform, faster charging, more powerful ADAS computer

In Cars, International News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / September 23 2025 4:38 pm

The Volvo EX90 has been updated for the 2026 model year, with the big change being a switch to an 800-volt electrical architecture. According to the Swedish carmaker, this upgrade from the previous 400-volt system allows for much faster charging, with the new EX90 capable of adding up to 250 km of range in just 10 minutes.

Referring to the small print in the release, the improved charging capability was tested with a 350-kW DC fast charger. The company did not indicate a peak DC input figure or even a 10-80% charging time, but the pre-update EX90 (this was launched in Malaysia in April this year) supported up to 250 kW and took 30 minutes to get from 10-80%.

The switch to an 800-volt system is also said to enable more power delivery for faster acceleration, while being more energy efficient. Again, the company didn’t provide useful figures in its release, but it did add a note that that the shift reduces material use, which helps cut down the weight of both the battery and electric motors.

Another revision is a new core computer featuring dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin chips that provides 500 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of computing power. This is used to drive artificial intelligence (AI) functions and various safety features which can be improved via over-the-air (OTA) updates. Both the 800-volt system and core computer are also found in the ES90 sedan.

While the 800-volt system is limited to 2026 model year cars onwards, owners of the 2025 model year EX90 can gets the upgraded computer via a one-time free upgrade through a scheduled Volvo workshop visit.

“The additional computing power enables us to harness the power of AI, data and software to further enhance safety and overall performance of the EX90. This means we can provide our customers with advanced safety and driver support features, along with continuous improvements to the infotainment and battery management systems – all delivered seamlessly over the air,” said Anders Bell, chief technology and engineering officer at Volvo Cars.

As for other improvements, drivers will get real-time safety alerts for slippery roads, hazards and accidents ahead. Meanwhile, the Emergency Stop Assist feature, which brings the car to a complete halt in the lane if the driver suddenly becomes unresponsive, now has an automatic e-call function integrated to contact emergency services.

Automatic emergency steering will also now work in the dark, steering the vehicle out of the lane if it senses that it can’t avoid a vehicle or an object ahead in case of sudden braking. Park Pilot also gains parallel parking support and the ES90’s electrochromic panoramic roof makes its way to the SUV.

