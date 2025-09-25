World’s fastest Indian – O’Hara sets new speed record

In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 25 2025 2:54 pm

A new American Motorcyclists Association (AMA) land speed record was set by an Indian Motorcycle Challenger ridden by Tyler O’Hara. Indian Motorcycle, in partnership with S&S Cycle and Mission Foods, set out to Bonneville, Utah, US, to see just how fast its King of the Baggers race bike could go.

O’Hara set a new AMA 2000 cc APS-AG record at 194.384 mph (312.831 kmh), beating the 1972 speed record of 169.828 mph (273.311 kmh) on a Triumph ridden by J Angerer. Worked on by the Indian Wrecking Crew race team, the S&S-built Indian Challenger followed inn the footsteps of the legendary Burt Munro, who first took an Indian on a land speed record attempt in 1962.

Munro set three land speed records at Bonneville, one of which from 1967 still stands, a speed of 184.087 mph (296.2593 kmh) for the under-1000 cc class. “It was about honouring the legends who came before us and pushing ourselves to go as fast as we could.” said Gary Gray, Vice President of Product Technology, Racing, and Service for Indian Motorcycle.

The Indian Challenger is a premium touring motorcycle in the bagger style, and is modified to participate in the King of the Baggers motorcycle race series. The Challenger comes with a PowerPlus 112 liquid-cooled V-twin engine displacing 1,834 cc, producing 122 horsepower and 181.4 Nm of torque.

In Malaysia, Indian Motorcycle is represented by AFY Mobility Industries (AMI). The company recently released its range of Indian Scouts in Malaysia, with the all-new SpeedPlus V-twin, displacing 1,250 cc, delivering 105 hp and 108 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm, and pricing starting from RM103,000.





