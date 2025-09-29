2026 Chery Tiggo 8 debuts in China – Q4 2025 launch; second-gen is larger; offered with two different faces

The second-generation Chery Tiggo 8 has been revealed in China ahead of its official launch in the final quarter of 2025. If it looks a lot like the Lepas 8, that’s because the latest Tiggo 8 is essentially the same model but with a different name for its home market.

Unlike the SUV from Chery’s Lepas sub-brand, the new Tiggo 8 will be offered with two different front fascia styles in China. The one that mimics the Lepas 8 (and current Tiggo 8 Plus in China) features split headlamps, an “eye-like” daytime running light signature and a front grille with an X-shaped mesh pattern.

The second look has more in common with the Tiggo Cross that was recently launched here. Notable design cues include a hexagonal-shaped grille with diamond-shaped pins for the insert and larger headlamps that integrated L-shaped daytime running lights, the latter resulting in a patterned trim accompanying what appears to be side air curtains.

At the rear, we find full-width taillights with Chery lettering above, while number plate recess has been pushed further down between the dual exhaust outlets. Flush pop-out door handles are new for the latest Tiggo 8, as also seen on the Lepas 8. At this point, the company is not revealing the interior, but we reckon it will be similar to the Lepas 8 by having a vertically-oriented central touchscreen, a simple dashboard with full-width air vents and a digital instrument cluster.

According to CarNewsChina, the upcoming Tiggo 8 is larger than its predecessor, measuring in at 4,749 mm (+27 mm), 1,880 mm wide (+20 mm), 1,710 mm (-35 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,825 mm (+115 mm).

No powertrain details for now, so we’ll have to wait for Chery to release them later on. In Indonesia, the Lepas L8 will be launched with a plug-in hybrid system based around a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine and front-wheel drive.

GALLERY: Lepas L8 at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

