Budi95 starts for all Malaysians today – we fill up with RM30 worth of RON95 petrol at each major oil brand

September 30 2025

Guess what we all did this morning? Of course – the government’s Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) programme starts for all Malaysians today, so we all went out to each of the major oil brands to buy petrol at the subsidised RM1.99 a litre, and here is a report on our experience(s).

For standardisation and ease of comparison, each of us bought RM30 worth of RON 95 petrol this morning on a fresh, full 300-litre quota (using our own MyKads) at Petronas, Shell, BHPetrol, Caltex and Petron. At all the stations we went to, only the unsubsidised price of RM2.60 a litre was displayed at the pump.

Pumps will always display the unsubsidised price of RM2.60 per litre

Even after we had verified our MyKads and made our RM30 purchase order, the pump’s price per litre display did not change, and as we filled up, the meters ran as if we were buying petrol at RM2.60 a litre, stopping at RM39.20 and a little under 15.08 litres.

However, the receipts all show the subsidy amount of RM9.20 (proving that RM30 and not RM39.20 was paid or is to be paid) and the before and after balance of your monthly quota (in this case, 300 and 284.925 litres respectively). This means that the pump meter’s ‘This Sale in RM’ display no longer reflects the real payment amount – it’s your receipt that shows that.

Pumps will show more RM than you intended to pay – don’t panic!

We will have to note that at least two of the stations had issues with their MyKad readers at the pump, so in these instances, we had to go to the counter to get our MyKads verified by staff. After making our RM30 purchase order, we were issued with an initial receipt and could proceed to pump. Upon completion, the final receipt can be collected at the counter.

Why the need for two receipts? This is probably so because when you make a purchase order at the counter, you essentially pay before you fill. If you inadvertently bought more petrol than your car’s tank can take, you can present the initial receipt to the counter to get your money back and the final receipt.

Receipts for RM30 worth of RON 95 petrol at (from left to right) Petronas, Shell, BHPetrol, Caltex and Petron. Click to enlarge

It seems that this two-receipt system only applies to purchases made at the counter, regardless of whether you use cash or card. Those of us who successfully verified their MyKad at the pump and proceeded to wave their credit/debit cards, got only one receipt because they filled before they paid (card gets charged based on final amount filled).

Anyone here popped their Budi95 cherry already? Do share with us your experiences! Still have questions? You can read the finance ministry’s Budi95 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) here.

