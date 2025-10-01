Budi95: Around 150,000 eligible Malaysians yet to update MyKad number in their driving licences

In Local News / by Mick Chan / October 1 2025 2:36 pm

Around 150,000 out of 17 million Malaysians who are eligible for the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy have yet to update their 12-digit MyKad number in their driving licences, said transport minister Anthony Loke, reported The Star.

“Several categories of people have yet to update their driving licences with the 12-digit MyKad number. They include those using old identity card numbers, birth certificate numbers, and police and army identification numbers which have not switched to civilian numbers on driving licences after retirement,” Loke said.

Malaysians in these categories are urged to update their licences with the 12-digit MyKad number because the system cannot recognise their licences if they have registered with their old numbers, the transport minister continued.

To assist, the road transport department (JPJ) will open special counters for those who have yet to update their 12-digit MyKad number, with no fee imposed, however applicants will need to be present in order to update their thumbprint, Loke said.

Once the driving licence is updated with the 12-digit MyKad number with no other issues, the information will be updated weekly in the Budi95 system with the ministry of finance, the transport minister said.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in driving licence renewals from 17,000 renewals to 22,000 renewals daily, since the ministry of finance announced the requirement for a valid driving licence in order to qualify for Budi95, Loke said.

The Budi Madani RON 95 website went online on September 25 ahead of the targeted subsidy rollout, to enable Malaysians to check for their eligibility for subsidised RON95 petrol. Last week, the ministry of finance stated that a person is not allowed to use another individual’s MyKad for the purchase of subsidised RON95 petrol.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.