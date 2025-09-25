Budi95: website online, Malaysians can now check for RON95 petrol subsidy eligibility with MyKad number

The website for Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy is now online, and Malaysians can now check their eligibility for RON 95 petrol at the upcoming rate of RM1.99 per litre at www.budimadani.gov.my, as announced by the finance ministry.

Where subsidised RON 95 petrol is concerned, the link to the Budi Madani RON 95 landing page is where MyKad holders can check their eligibility for the petrol subsidy by entering their MyKad number (numbers only, no spaces).

According to finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, eligible motorists will be able to enjoy the subsidised price by following three simple steps – MyKad verification, payment and refuelling. As reported by The Star yesterday, the procedure will also require a one-time MyKad verification upon first-time use.

Users who pay for fuel by credit or debit card can verify their MyKad via MyKad terminals at the pump, or over the counter at the petrol station. Selected e-wallet applications, such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet, and applications by the individuals petrol companies can be used to pay for fuel purchases, with verification through e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer).

With the latter, payments for fuel purchases can be done through the Petronas Setel and Caltex Go Rewards mobile apps, and soon to follow with their own apps are Petron and BHPetrol. If payment is made through the app, manual over-the-counter MyKad verification will not be needed.

At a glance, those who qualify for the targeted petrol subsidy will get a quota of 300 litres per month, while e-hailing drivers have no limit on the amount they can purchase; the unsubsidised rate for RON 95 from September 30 will be RM2.60 per litre.

As previously stated by finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, there will be no limit to the number of times a day one can refuel with RON 95 petrol per day, however there will be measures in place to prevent abuse and profiteering.

