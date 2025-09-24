Budi95: Malaysians can check their eligibility for RON95 subsidy via online site from September 25

Malaysians can check their eligibility for the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol subsidy online from September 25. According to finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, this can be done via www.budimadani.gov.my, which will only go live on that day. Users only need to key in their MyKad number on the website to check their eligibility.

He said that eligible motorists will be able to enjoy the subsidised price following three simple steps – MyKad verification, payment and refuelling. A one-time MyKad activation will also be required upon first-time use, as The Star reports.

Those pumping fuel via cash or credit card can verify their MyKad via MyKad terminals at the petrol pump or over the counter at the station. Payment can also be made via selected e-wallet applications (Touch ‘n Go) as well as via petrol companies’ individual applications, with verification of these through e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) needed.

Once verified, uers will be able to use the Petronas Setel and Caltex Go Rewards apps, and Shell will soon have an app for this purpose as well. If you make payment for your fuel through the app, you do not need to go to the counter for manual MyKad verification.

As previously indicated, there will be no restriction on how many times you can fill up your car a day with RON 95 petrol, which under Budi95 will set the price of the fuel at RM1.99 per litre from September 30. However, there will be measures in place that will prevent abuse and profiteering.

Budi95 RON95 Fuel Subsidy

