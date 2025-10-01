Budi95: Finance ministry and APAD to finalise details of extra RON95 eligibility for e-hailing drivers this week

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / October 1 2025 10:45 am

The finance ministry and the land public transport agency (APAD) will finalise the application process for additional eligibility caps for e-hailing drivers under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) targeted subsidy programme this week.

According to Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, the senior press secretary to the prime minister, the government will coordinate with e-hailing operators (EHOs) to identify drivers eligible for the extra allocation, Bernama reports.

The Budi95 programme officially rolled out to the public yesterday, September 30. Under the initiative, all Malaysian citizens with a valid driving licence are eligible to purchase RON 95 at RM1.99 per litre at an allocation of 300 litres per month. With a subsidy of RM0.61 per litre from the market price of RM2.60 per litre, this amounts to a subsidy of RM183 per month per individual.

The standard monthly quota is however likely to be insufficient for full-time e-hailing drivers, who pile on the miles for their daily income. It was previously reported that on average, e-hailing drivers use between 25 and 30 litres of petrol a day, and so the 300 litre quota would only last about 10 days.

Typically, full-time e-hailing drivers are said to require between 700 and 800 litres of petrol per month to meet their work demands. It is expected that a strict verification mechanism to support the extended quota will be put in place to prevent potential abuse.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.