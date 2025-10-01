Budi95: Gov’t working to enable Malaysians with Singapore driving licences to buy subsidised RON95

In Local News / by /

Budi95: Gov’t working to enable Malaysians with Singapore driving licences to buy subsidised RON95

While all Malaysian citizens are eligible to purchase RON 95 at RM1.99 per litre at an allocation of 300 litres per month under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) subsidy initiative, which began yesterday, one of the requirements for access to the subsidised fuel is the possession of a valid competent driving licence (CDL).

This is an issue for Malaysians who are required to hold a Singapore driving licence for work. This is because Malaysian workers in Singapore such as bus, lorry and port truck drivers must surrender their Malaysian licence to obtain a Singaporean one, as required by the republic’s regulations, the Malay Mail reports.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said the government was aware of this, and is taking steps to address the issue. Explaining the matter, he said that Singaporean law prohibits individuals from holding two driving licences simultaneously, forcing Malaysians in certain occupations to convert their licences to work there.

Loke said the matter was raised in cabinet last week, and it was agreed in principle that these workers are entitled to the subsidy as they remain Malaysian citizens. “These groups are citizens of Malaysia, they live in Johor and commute daily to work in Singapore. When they return, they drive their own cars or motorcycles that are registered and taxed here. They should not be excluded from receiving Budi95,” he said.

Budi95: Gov’t working to enable Malaysians with Singapore driving licences to buy subsidised RON95

However, he added that implementation will take some time due to data privacy laws. Loke explained that Singapore’s land transport authority (LTA) does not share personal data with Malaysia, making automatic verification impossible. To resolve this, he said the road transport department (JPJ) is now developing a dedicated online registration system for Malaysians holding Singapore licences.

“The Singapore data is not integrated with us. It is beyond our jurisdiction and involves the personal data protection act. We need a system to register these Malaysians, but JPJ will require two to three weeks to develop it,” he said.

He added that the exact number of Malaysians holding Singapore licences is currently unknown, though there are between 200,000 and 250,000 daily crossings at the Johor-Singapore border.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Budi95 RON95 Fuel Subsidy

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • No fair on Oct 01, 2025 at 3:34 pm

    Pay Singapore tax but no pay Malaysia tax while benefit from currency exchange still cheap skate for subsidy. Worse than B40 here

    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 