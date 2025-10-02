Chery V23 EV launched in Thailand – rebadged iCaur, up to 430 km NEDC range, from RM91k; Malaysia next?

In Cars, Chery, iCaur, International News / by Jonathan Lee / October 2 2025 11:25 am

Previewed in Malaysia in left-hand-drive form back in May, the iCaur V23 EV is finally hitting right-hand-drive markets with its debut in Thailand late last month. Except it isn’t an iCaur, instead launching in the Land of Smiles as the Chery V23.

Confusing brand strategy aside, the V23 is as per what was previously revealed, priced from 699,900 baht (RM90,900) to 889,900 baht (RM115,500). Buyers up north get a choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive, the former churning out 136 PS (100 kW) and 180 Nm of torque and taking a yawning 11 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h. The AWD model boosts outputs to 211 PS (155 kW) and 292 Nm, shaving four and a half seconds off the century sprint, taking 7.5 seconds. The top speed of both cars is limited to only 140 km/h.

Range is also a relative disappointment – just 360 km for the base model with its 59.93 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and that’s on the outdated NEDC cycle; expect somewhere in the region of 300 km for the more stringent WLTP figure. The AWD version gets a larger 81.76 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) pack, but even that can only muster 430 km (circa 360 km WLTP).

In terms of charging, the V27 can accept up to 85 kW of DC fast charging (104 kW on the AWD model) and supports up to 6.6 kW of AC charging. No charging times have been quoted, but there is a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that comes as standard.

The funky V23 may look like a go-anywhere off-roader, but it’s actually positioned as a city car, borne out by its limited range and top speed and its compact dimensions. It measures 4,220 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and 1,845 mm tall, making it 186 mm shorter than the iCaur 03, but five millimetres wider and 130 mm taller. Its 2,735 mm wheelbase, meanwhile, is 20 mm longer.

Looking very much like the lovechild of a Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the V23 comes with round LED headlights with horizontal daytime running light strips, a clamshell bonnet, angular fender flares, distinctive flush door handles (push the top part in, then lift), side steps, slim taillights and van-like rear quarter panels that will cause some serious blind spots.

The side-opening tailgate not only opens up to a fairly small 234 litre boot – expandable to 1,366 litres with the 50:50 rear seats folded – but also grants access to 80 litres of underfloor storage and the car’s little “backpack” in lieu of a external spare tyre. Speaking of which, 2WD models ride on cool 19-inch wheels that look to be made of steel but are actually alloys, while the AWD version gets 21-inch five-spoke items.

Inside, the quasi-rugged look continues with lots of bevelled silver trim and thick grab handles on the doors and A-pillars. Despite being a Chinese car, there’s no shortage of chunky physical controls, including air-con knobs (rejoice!) and toggle switches both on the centre console and the roof.

Mind you, there’s still a big screen – a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s no instrument display here nor, curiously, a wireless charger. But you do get a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, front seat ventilation and seven speakers.

In terms of driver assists, only the top 2WD and AWD trims get autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear collision warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, front departure alert, a door opening warning and automatic high beam. Six airbags and stability control do come standard, however.

With the V23 already entering ASEAN markets, we should expect the car to arrive in Malaysia (as an iCaur, of course) sometime before the end of the year. It’s positioned below the 03, so could we see a starting price of RM100,000? iCaur Malaysia would do well to bring the car in soon, however, because as we’ve been reminded recently, there are just 91 days before EV tax exemptions expire.

