iCaur Malaysia to have 18 sales points, nine service centres by Sept 2025 – Sabah, Sarawak locations in Q4

In Cars, iCaur, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 10 2025 10:05 am

At yesterday’s launch of the iCaur 03, iCaur Malaysia announced plans to have up to 18 points of sale and nine fully fledged service centres nationwide by September this year. This network expansion will also include Sabah and Sarawak, with locations there set to open within Q4 2025.

During the launch of the brand in May, the company welcomed its first 11 dealer partners, with more likely to have signed on since then. Over the past few weeks, two dealerships have been launched in Glenmarie (operated by Absolute Motor) and Petaling Jaya (operated by Karrus Automotive Group).

The 03 is the first of three iCaur models to arrive in our market, with the others planned being the 03T and V23. Priced below initial estimates, the 03 goes for RM119,800 on-the-road without insurance for the base 2WD variant, while the top-spec iWD can be had for RM129,800.

The company revealed the 03 will be offered as a fully-imported (CBU) model for now, with locally-assembled (CKD) units set to be introduced later on when Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam begins churning out the 03 in January 2026.

