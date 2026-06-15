JPJ takes court action against modded motorcycles

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 15 2026 10:18 am

In a new strategy for JPJ, owners of extreme modified motorcycles will be taken straight to court under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987. This was said by JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan during the launch of Ops Motosikal (Ekstrem) at JPJ headquarters.

Previously, JPJ would only issue compounds and seize modified vehicles, with over 300 modified motorcycles seized since the beginning of 2026. Thus far three investigation papers have been opened under the provision and received consent for prosecution from the Deputy Public Prosecutor, said Kifli.

Common extreme modifications included the use of ultra-thin tyres, locally known as tayar sotong, unauthorised engine swaps, installation of extended swingarms, modifications to or erasure of the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) system, and removal of rear brakes, he said in a Bernama report.

“JPJ takes a serious view of this trend of extreme motorcycle modifications that do not comply with set specifications because it compromises the original safety features of the vehicle and increases the risk of road accidents. Those involved are mostly youths aged 18 to 30, but there are also cases involving school students as young as 12,” he said.

Additionally, a new task force named Team Falcon has been formed by JPJ to conduct weekly enforcement action tracking down highly modified motorcycles and riders. From JPJ issued figures, 848,885 JPJ(P)22 notices were issued to motorcyclists for various offences in 2024. This was followed by 711,722 notices in 2025 and 252,118 notices up to May 2026.

A total of 38,959 motorcycles have been seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for offences under the law since 2021, Kifli added. Kifli said summons would not only be issued to riders but the registered owner of the motorcycle as well, including parents if the vehicle is registered under their name.

On top of this, JPJ is also studying the legal ramifications of prosecuting workshops performing illegal motorcycle modifications, with further reviews to be conducted before any announcements are made. Kifli explained JPJ would also collaborate with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, and local authorities to ensure that the components used comply with established regulations.