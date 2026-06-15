JPJ Terengganu uncovers illegal transport services by Rohingya, using vehicles rented from locals

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 15 2026 12:20 pm

JPJ has uncovered foreigners offering illegal transport services for passengers and goods. JPJ Terengganu director Mohd Zamri Samion said that the majority of the individuals nabbed were from the Rohingya ethnic group, and the vehicles were rented from Malaysians.

He said that the activity is not just illegal, but it endangers the safety of road users as the drivers involved do not possess driving licenses (CDL) or road tax (LKM) for the vehicles.

“We detected the activity of foreigners especially Rohingya who are using private vehicles rented from the locals to ferry passengers, children and goods used in their daily activities. This matter cannot be treated lightly as most of them do not have LKM and CDL. For example, the recent case of a Rohingya man who was driving dangerously and caused the death of a motorcyclist,” he said yesterday, reported by Bernama.

Mohd Zamri said JPJ Terengganu has seized 114 vehicles and issued 559 summonses for various offences under Operasi Penguatkuasaan Warga Asing (Ops PEWA) that started on June 1. 93 of the seized vehicles involved Rohingya drivers without any driving credentials or vehicle ownership documents.

“We want to give a clear message that strong action will be taken towards foreign drivers who break the rules, as well as vehicle owners who are found to be collaborating by renting out vehicles,” he warned, adding that JPJ went undercover into the villages to detect the illegal drivers.

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