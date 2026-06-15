JPJ Terengganu uncovers illegal transport services by Rohingya, using vehicles rented from locals

JPJ has uncovered foreigners offering illegal transport services for passengers and goods. JPJ Terengganu director Mohd Zamri Samion said that the majority of the individuals nabbed were from the Rohingya ethnic group, and the vehicles were rented from Malaysians.
He said that the activity is not just illegal, but it endangers the safety of road users as the drivers involved do not possess driving licenses (CDL) or road tax (LKM) for the vehicles.
“We detected the activity of foreigners especially Rohingya who are using private vehicles rented from the locals to ferry passengers, children and goods used in their daily activities. This matter cannot be treated lightly as most of them do not have LKM and CDL. For example, the recent case of a Rohingya man who was driving dangerously and caused the death of a motorcyclist,” he said yesterday, reported by Bernama.
Mohd Zamri said JPJ Terengganu has seized 114 vehicles and issued 559 summonses for various offences under Operasi Penguatkuasaan Warga Asing (Ops PEWA) that started on June 1. 93 of the seized vehicles involved Rohingya drivers without any driving credentials or vehicle ownership documents.
“We want to give a clear message that strong action will be taken towards foreign drivers who break the rules, as well as vehicle owners who are found to be collaborating by renting out vehicles,” he warned, adding that JPJ went undercover into the villages to detect the illegal drivers.
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Comments
arrest and deport these rohingya back to Myanmar. for the locals, fine them, jail them and seize their cars. they will be ban from holding driving license too.
Fine the local heavily, suspend their licenses. It can be done, it’s just the enforcers are not enforcing due to selective and preferential treatment.
For those who never study and simply said deport back deport back… please use ur right mind to think about it, Its not easy to deport like u mentioned, even if u bring to the World Court, they can’t help it too, as this is not just the problem faced by us. Coz Myanmar doesnt recognize this bunch of peoples, and they are so eager to kick them out, and some of the countries, like us… wana play hero at first and accept them, and somehow probably turn blind eyes on many illegally arrived one, and then now, we are in the middle of nowhere, I think our PMX do call the MYANMAR authority or gov, but they dunwan the trash, and we already bring it in and now its hard for us to just send them away, as no one wants them, Singapore is clever in this sense, they prohibit it right from the beginning.
As for the LOCAL…. fine wat la.. unless it has become VIRAL, if not, no fine… coz our authority can then have a chance to pocket more money… this is happening before, and happening now, and will always be happening unless a true real and not hypocrite fight against corruption!