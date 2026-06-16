JPJ, MoT aim to complete MyLesen B2 rollout by July

In Local News / by Mick Chan / June 16 2026 3:52 pm

The transport ministry and the road transport department (JPJ) aim to complete the rollout of the MyLesen B2 programme by July this year, reported Bernama. A sum of RM10.5 million has been allocated for the programme this year, which has had more than 30,000 participants nationwide, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

“We hope it will help more youths comply with existing laws when driving or riding motorcycles,” the transport minister said.

The MyLesen B2 Sekolah (MyB2S) programme that was implemented with the education ministry involved 60,000 students nationwide, with an allocation of RM18.5 million. The state of Johor recorded the largest number of participants with 8,000 students, according to the report.

This programme aims to enable students to obtain a learners driving license (LDL) before undergoing motorcycle training and tests in stages, beginning with practical lessons.

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